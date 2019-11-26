Twitter poet shortlisted for major literary prize

A debut novel by “the poet laureate of Twitter” has been shortlisted for a major literary prize.

Brian Bilston, 49, has more than 68,000 followers on the social media platform, where he posts his poems.

Diary Of A Somebody, about a man convinced that his New Year’s resolution, to write a poem every day, will change his life, has been shortlisted for a Costa Book Award.

Here’s a new poem for #WorldPhilosophyDay. It’s called ‘Lost in Thought’. pic.twitter.com/j90AYeQTaP — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) November 21, 2019

Bilston “accidentally” notched up a career as a social media poet after crafting a “play on words” on Twitter into the 140-character constraint.

He “never intended” to be a poet, previously telling the BBC: “A poet to my mind was someone of intensity, a serious type, the kind of person you wouldn’t want to get trapped in a kitchen with at a party”.

Judges said his first novel “gently pokes fun at the everyday, from bin collections to the cut and thrust of the poetry world. Warm, comic and original.”

His book is in the running in the first novel category of the Costa Book Awards alongside Queenie, by bestselling debut author Candice Carty-Williams.

The 2019 awards also gives prizes for novel, biography, poetry and children’s book.

Diary Of A Somebody by Brian Bilston (Costa Book Awards)

The poetry shortlist features an analysis of the New Cross Fire of 1981, a house fire at a birthday party in south London in which 13 young black people died.

The Metropolitan Police were accused of lacking urgency in their investigation.

Surge, by film programmer and archivist Jay Bernard, is described as “fearless, original and moving”.

Jay Bernard (Costa Book Awards)

Authors Jonathan Coe, Rowan Hisayo Buchanan, Sophie Hardach and Joseph O’Connor are shortlisted in the novel award category.

This year’s Costa Book Awards attracted 701 entries, the most received in one year to date.

As well as category winners, the overall winner of the 2019 Costa Book Of The Year receives £30,000.

The winners are announced in January.

COSTA BOOK AWARDS 2019 SHORTLISTS

First Novel:

Diary Of A Somebody by Brian Bilston

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

The Confessions Of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins

The Other Half Of Augusta Hope by Joanna Glen

Novel:

Middle England by Jonathan Coe

Confession With Blue Horses by Sophie Hardach

Starling Days by Rowan Hisayo Buchanan

Shadowplay by Joseph O’Connor

Surge by Jay Bernard (Costa Book Awards)

Biography:

On Chapel Sands: My Mother And Other Missing Persons by Laura Cumming

The Volunteer: The True Story Of The Resistance Hero Who Infiltrated Auschwitz by Jack Fairweather

In Extremis: The Life Of War Correspondent Marie Colvin by Lindsey Hilsum

The Making Of Poetry: Coleridge, The Wordsworths And Their Year of Marvels by Adam Nicolson

Poetry:

Surge by Jay Bernard

Fleche by Mary Jean Chan

The Mizzy by Paul Farley

Reckless Paper Birds by John McCullough

Childrens:

Asha & the Spirit Bird by Jasbinder Bilan

Crossfire by Malorie Blackman

In The Shadow Of Heroes by Nicholas Bowling

Furious Thing by Jenny Downham