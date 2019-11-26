Ronan Keating delivers his baby news

Singer Ronan Keating is going to be a father for the fifth time.

The star, 42, is having a second child with his wife Storm.

The Boyzone singer also has Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14, from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

He told listeners of his Breakfast Show on Magic Radio: “Storm and I are having a baby! It’s really exciting. She’s feeling great.”

The couple are parents to two-year-old Cooper.

Later, Keating appeared on Good Morning Britain, and when host Piers Morgan joked: “You’re a breeding machine,” the Irish singer replied: “That’s it now!”

Australian fashion designer Storm, 38, told the show: “I had a very rough few months but now I’m great.”