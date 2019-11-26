Robbie Williams’s wife KO’s his plans for boxing match with Liam Gallagher

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda has dealt a knockout blow to his hopes of settling his feud with Liam Gallagher in a boxing ring.

Williams, 45, revealed he approached boxing promoter Eddie Hearn over organising a fight between him and former Oasis frontman Gallagher, 47.

The pair have one of the most famous feuds in British pop music, dating back to the mid-1990s.

Robbie Williams’s wife Ayda has dismissed his plans for a boxing match with Liam Gallagher (Ian West/PA)

However, Ayda dismissed her husband’s plans for a fight and told Williams to grow up.

Speaking on the couple’s podcast, At Home With The Williamses, she said: “I think it is embarrassing. You are 45, man. You’re going to go in a ring and smack each other? It’s just lame.

“First of all, neither one of you are at your top, peak form. You are not in your twenties, I hate to break it to you. You are both peppered at this point.

“Your back’s going to go out, your knees are going to buckle. I am going to have to bring you back from the dead after this. I don’t understand it.”

Ayda, 40 and who married Williams in 2010, added:“I am going to knock the

hate out, so you feel no need, to the point where you might even send Liam Gallagher a Christmas card.”

Father of three Williams appeared to conceded the fight should not go ahead.

He said:”This is the festive season of giving and joy to all men, even Liam Gallagher.”