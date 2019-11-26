Mel B on another potential Spice Girls reunion

Mel B said she will never give up hoping for another Spice Girls reunion.

The beloved girl band – minus Victoria Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland earlier this year.

It was the first time the Spice Girls, consisting of Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm, had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

While the tour was hugely popular with fans, the band have no plans to do another.

Mel B has said she will never give up hoping for another Spice Girls reunion (Matt Crossick/PA)

However Mel B, nicknamed Scary Spice, said she has not given up hope.

She told Grazia magazine: “I am always going to hold a candle that we can get back on stage together.

“I’ve always supported that, and it worked because we all did it this year together. Well, four of us. I even sent a text this week to everyone saying, ‘Come on, are we going to do something again or what?’ We need to.”

Advertising

Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, has moved back to her home city of Leeds after leaving Los Angeles following her divorce from film producer Stephen Belafonte.

While she is now single, the 44-year-old mother-of-three said she has no plans to jump back into the world of dating.

Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who she divorced in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve only been divorced for three and a half years,” she said. “I haven’t really ventured too much into the dating world, but that is my choice. I choose to spend most of my time – if not all of my time – with my children and family.

Advertising

“So I haven’t been out in that world again yet. I think, if it happens it happens. I wouldn’t go looking for it. My priorities are not about that now.”

Mel B, who was also in a relationship with comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, added: “I can’t regret anything. I’ve got three amazing kids, from three different – very different – relationships.

“But also, I’ve experienced real, deep love in my relationships, so I’m grateful for that too. I’ve become the person I am from all those relationships.

“I can say that now because I’ve come out of a difficult one. You go through what you go through.”

The full interview is in Grazia, out now.