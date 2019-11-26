Advertising
Eight-year-old Christmas number one contender: The lyrics just fell out
Frankie Morland could top the festive charts with his first single, World In Danger.
An eight-year-old environmental campaigner who could land the Christmas number one says the lyrics for his song “just sort of fell out”.
Frankie Morland is hoping to top the festive chart with his debut single, World In Danger.
Any profits from the track, released on December 13, will go to environmental charities.
He told This Morning that the lyrics “just sort of fell out.
Morland added: “I’m not usually one that thinks them. I just sing any random word that fits.”
His father Charlie said the song came out of a jamming session together, saying: “He was playing drums and I was playing piano at the time, and Frankie is singing these words over the top … and so I’m desperately trying to remember the words.”
He contacted a record label and received a response within 24 hours.
His son, who received a letter from Sir David Attenborough, said: “We try not to use our car so much. We try to not use so much plastic.”
Other contenders for the Christmas chart-topper could include Robbie Williams, Stormzy and Little Mix.
