Dua Lipa reveals her ‘sweetest love’ for Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has shared her love for boyfriend Anwar Hadid in a touching Instagram post.

The singer has reportedly been dating the model, who is the brother of catwalk stars Gigi and Bella Hadid, since the summer.

She shared two photos of them together on Instagram, in which she has his arms wrapped around his neck.

In one he is kissing her on the cheek and in another he is rolling his eyes for the camera.

She captioned the photos: “The sweetest love.”

Hadid also shared pictures of the pair together, taken at the same time, writing: “BE HAPPY SOON BEFORE U FORGET HOW.”

Rumours the pair were dating started in earnest when they were first photographed kissing in July at a music festival, shortly after Lipa’s break-up from long-time boyfriend Isaac Carew.

Hadid, who previously dated Transformers actress Nicola Petz, reportedly contacted the singer after he learned about the split and they were finally spotted kissing at British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London as they watched Stevie Wonder’s set.

They finally made their red carpet debut on Sunday at the American Music Awards as they kissed in front of a bank of photographers.

Anwar Hadid, left, and Dua Lipa arrive at the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The singer wore a hot pink strapless dress for the event while Hadid sported an Iron Maiden t-shirt under a jacket.