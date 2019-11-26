Dan Osborne flies to Australia to support I’m A Celeb star wife Jacqueline Jossa

Dan Osborne has jetted out to Australia to support wife Jacqueline Jossa on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality star shared a boomerang video from the plane, captioned: “We’re coming @jacjossa. LDN – AUS.”

Osborne has previously said he wants to be there when the actress leaves the jungle.

In a video on his Instagram story he showed his mother decorating the Christmas tree in their home so it would be ready for when she returns.

He said: “We are going out there to be there for when Jac comes out of the jungle, we are all excited, it’s going to be lovely.

“We are looking forward to seeing her. I don’t think she is going to be out any time soon.

“I think she will get to the final at least. I think she should win it, that’s my opinion, I might be a little bit biased.

“She will be at the final so it’s going to be a little while.”

It comes after Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson reportedly claimed to Jossa that Osborne cheated on her with Stephenson’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Osborne and Allen were previously in the Celebrity Big Brother house together.

The Sun has reported that Jossa threatened to quit the show and was allowed by bosses to leave Osborne a voice message about Stephenson’s claims.

ITV has declined to comment on the matter.

On Monday night Jossa appeared subdued when she received a care package and message from home, which said: “Have an amazing time on this adventure, when it gets tough remember this is a once in a lifetime experience make the most of it.”

Trial Tease: @andrewismaxwell's put on his best Aussie accent, but will it help him cruise through the Ark of Agony? ?? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gbRmZsejDO — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2019

She also received a Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

Tuesday’s episode will see comedian Andrew Maxwell take on the bushtucker trial the Ark Of Agony, which sees him come face to face with two crocodiles.

Jossa has previously been left in tears over the trials, which have seen her confront a variety of insects and animals.