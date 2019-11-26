Menu

Boy George supports Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief pop-up launch

Singer Tallia Storm, TV presenter Laura Whitmore and model Lilly Becker were also in attendance.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell was joined by her celebrity friends for the launch of her Fashion For Relief charity pop-up store in London.

The supermodel, 49, is an ambassador for the charity, which raises money for humanitarian and environmental causes.

For the launch of the pop-up store at London’s Westfield shopping centre, Campbell walked the carpet in a pair of loose-fitting jeans with a black top and sky-high heels.

Naomi Campbell
Supermodel Naomi Campbell posed for pictures as she attended the Fashion For Relief charity pop-up store launch (Ian West/PA)

Singer Tallia Storm joined Campbell at the event.

She wore a bright green raincoat over a skin-tight one-piece outfit.

Tallia Storm
Singer Tallia Storm was among the celebrities attending the Fashion For Relief charity pop-up store (Ian West/PA)

Broadcaster Laura Whitmore wore a polka dot dress under a black jacket.

The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW! host completed the look with a pair of black boots.

Laura Whitmore
TV host Laura Whitmore kept things simple on the black carpet (Ian West/PA)

Rapper IAMDDB turned heads in a lime green dress.

The Manchester-based star posed provocatively on the carpet.

IAMDDB
IAMDDB turned heads in a lime green dress (Ian West/PA)

Boy George, who is working on a film based on his life and career, walked the carpet in all-black outfit, an overcoat matched with a shirt and trousers.

He wore a black fedora while holding a red one in his hand.

Boy George
Singer Boy George supported Naomi Campbell at the launch of her charity pop-up store (Ian West/PA)

Dutch model Lilly Becker was another star on the carpet.

The 43-year-old wore a black turtleneck with black leather trousers.

Lilly Becker
Lilly Becker wore black leather trousers (Ian West/PA)

The Fashion For Relief pop-up store is open to the public until December 8.

