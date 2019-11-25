What is Blue Story about and who does it star?

A story of love and gang violence, Blue Story follows best friends Timmy and Marco, who go to the same high school in Peckham but live in neighbouring London boroughs.

The film, which has been praised by critics for its convincing depiction of gang warfare, has been pulled from two cinema chains after a mass brawl at a screening in Birmingham.

Gangs of youths, some armed with machetes, clashed at the Star City cinema on Saturday evening and seven police officers were injured in the violence.

Showcase Cinemas and Vue, which runs Star City, have said the film will no longer be shown on their screens.

In the film, Marco, played by Micheal Ward, is beaten up by one of Timmy’s (Stephen Odubola) primary school friends and the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of postcode gang war.

The film is written, directed and narrated by Rapman, real name Andrew Onwubolu, who also created the YouTube series Shiro’s Story.

The three-part YouTube series, narrated through the medium of rap by Rapman, stars Joivan Wade as Shiro and has cameo appearances by Ashley Walters, Headie One, Not3s and the rapper Cadet, who was killed in a car crash on the way to a gig earlier this year.

Both the show and the film show Rapman breaking the fourth wall as he delivers a rapped commentary and documentary-style iPhone footage and TV news clips about gangs, guns and knife crime bookend the story.

In the trailer he raps: “I ain’t trying to justify but Imma show you what these young boys are fighting for.”

He previously told the PA news agency: “Everything in the film is based off of personal experience. That’s the reason I say this film it’s one of its kind.

“I was Timmy. I lived in Deptford, my mum sent me to school in Peckham. The two areas are in a massive war.

“It was real deep, because when I watch it sometimes, I’m just like, ‘Ah man, the mum just doesn’t understand what she’s sending him off to’. That’s my son playing young Timmy at the beginning of the film, so it all resonates even more.”