The best pictures from the American Music Awards

From Taylor Swift making history to Shania Twain rolling back the years, the American Music Awards delivered a string of memorable moments.

During Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, Swift broke Michael Jackson’s record as the most successful artist in AMAs history while Twain brought the curtain down on the evening with a medley of her best-known songs.

A star-studded list of performers – including Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello – ensured it was a night to remember.

Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:

Selena Gomez opened the ceremony with a performance of her single Lose You To Love Me, widely believed to be about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Fans did their best to record best new artist nominee Lizzo’s performance of her single Jerome (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes treated fans to a steamy performance of their chart-topping hit Senorita (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift won six awards on the night and was all smiles as she accepted the gong for favourite pop/rock album for Lover (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were celebrating after winning collaboration of the year for Senorita (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish, 17, continued a year of breakout success as she posed with her two AMAs – for favourite alternative rock artist and new artist of the year (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift accepted the award for artist of the decade after being introduced by Carole King (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Post Malone, from background left, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Andrew Watt in foreground left, were among the performers at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

British star Dua Lipa performed Don’t Start Now on stage at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Shania Twain brought the curtain down on this year’s ceremony with a medley of some of her best-known songs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X is one of the year’s breakout stars and continued his run of success by picking up the favourite rap/hip-hop song for Old Town Road (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

25 years after winning her first AMA, Toni Braxton performed Un-Break My Heart (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day saluted fans after the band’s performance at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)