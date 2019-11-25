Shania Twain brings curtain down on the AMAs with hit-laden medley of songs

Shania Twain brought the curtain down on the American Music Awards with a career-spanning medley of her best-known songs.

The Canadian singer-songwriter took to the stage after Taylor Swift – now the most successful artist in AMAs history – picked up her prize for artist of the year.

Shania Twain closed the American Music Awards with an eye-catching performance (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Wearing a pink gown and strumming a glittering guitar, Twain, 54, sang small portions of some of the biggest songs of recent years, including Swift’s Shake It Off and Drake’s God’s Plan.

She then launched into the medley of her own tracks, beginning with her 1998 hit You’re Still The One and following it up with Any Man Of Mine.

Twain had the star-studded crowd, including a delighted Post Malone, on their feet for Don’t Impress Me Much before closing the show with Man, I Feel Like A Woman as confetti rained down.

Okay, Post Malone rocking out to Shania Twain may be one of my favorite moments of the night! ? Love him! #AMAs2019 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/pHDCqClkOe — Lydia| ✈️ Conag3ddon ? (@lspringer91) November 25, 2019

It was Twain’s first AMAs performance since 2003. She was among a female-led slate of performers during Sunday’s ceremony, where Swift was the big winner on the night with six gongs.

Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez also performed.

Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, has sold more than 100 million records, making her one of the most successful musicians ever.