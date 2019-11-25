I’m A Celebrity stars treated to care packages from home

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp mates were treated to care packages from home thanks to the heroics of four stars.

Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle, Myles Stephenson and Andy Whyment were tasked with retrieving the 12 care packages from the Australian bush, with each celebrity responsible for three packages.

They were whisked away in a helicopter and given two hours to complete the challenge.

The first task required the quartet to pair up and abseil down a rocky cliff edge to retrieve the first four packages. Coyle played for Adele Roberts, Garraway chose James Haskell and Stephenson was responsible for Andrew Maxwell’s package.

Whyment decided to go for Ian Wright’s.

A worried Coyle confessed to being scared of heights as she controlled the ropes allowing Garraway to make her way down the cliff to successfully retrieve the first package.

A squealing Coyle was next, followed by Stephenson and Whyment.

“It could have gone horribly wrong but luckily we made it down,” said Stephenson.

Next, the four celebrities arrived at a crossroads and again had to pair up before heading in separate directions.

Whyment and Garraway went one way while Coyle and Stephenson went the other.

Kate Garraway was celebrating after completing a task on I’m A Celebrity (ITV/PA)

The first pair reached a creek and found a map and walkie talkie, while the other pair found themselves in a field with two spades and another walkie talkie.

It spluttered into action and they heard Garraway on the other end. Using a compass, she had to direct Coyle and Stephenson to where she thought four of the care packages were hidden.

After a few attempts, they found Caitlyn Jenner’s care package, followed by those belonging to Cliff Parisi, Jacqueline Jossa and Roman Kemp, leaving them free to move on to the next challenge.

The four celebrities had 25 minutes left to complete their tasks.

A letter instructed them that each had to walk along a wire suspended over a river to retrieve the final four packages.

The only remaining packages were their own.

Nadine Coyle celebrating in true Nadine Coyle style ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lfjgkahV0K — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2019

Garraway went first and gingerly walked towards the package suspended above her head, before grabbing it and falling into the water, victorious.

Coyle went next and easily retrieved her package. After Whyment grabbed his, Stephenson was left with four minutes to do the same.

Following a wobble, he finally reached the package, meaning all 12 had been retrieved.

The triumphant quartet returned to the camp and the celebrities read each other’s notes from home, while also looking at family pictures and eating food treats.

Me when I get off any flight ever. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/uc4rQKkLil — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2019

It comes as the opening episode of the new series of I’m A Celebrity became the most watched programme of 2019, according to ITV.

An average audience of more than 13 million tuned in to watch this year’s camp mates arrive in the jungle, roughly half a million more than an episode of the BBC’s Line Of Duty, which attracted 12.6 million viewers in May.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.