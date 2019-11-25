Fans nostalgic after Kesha performs one of her biggest hits at the AMAs

Kesha made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards following a six-year absence.

The pop star, 32, was joined on stage by New Orleans musician Big Freedia for a performance of Raising Hell, the first single from Kesha’s upcoming album.

In a nod to Kanye West’s gospel-inspired weekend shows, Kesha told the audience “welcome to our Sunday service”.

However, it was the raucous rendition of 2009 hit Tik Tok that sent fans inside Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater into a state of frenzied excitement.

Rapper Post Malone, nominated for seven AMAs, was among those dancing in the audience while the actor Taran Killam was captured looking stunned by Kesha’s performance.

Taran Killam is literally me whenever I watch Kesha perform. Like always in awe #AMAs pic.twitter.com/IdlnDYkC5s — Desiree Middlebrook (@desiwiththewine) November 25, 2019

Fans reacted on Twitter, with one declaring the song contained “so much nostalgia in one performance”.

Kesha’s appearance comes after a long-running legal battle with the music producer Dr Luke forced her to put her career on hold.

Kesha, 32, accused Dr Luke of abusing her “to the point where (she) nearly lost her life”. He denies the allegations.

Kesha is now preparing for the January release of her album High Road.