Celebrity Christmas Come Dine With Me unveils its line-up

Debbie McGee and TV duo Dick and Dom have signed up for Celebrity Christmas Come Dine With Me.

The spin-off, on E4, will see the stars “flex their culinary muscles, or lack thereof”.

Charlotte Dawson (Ian West/PA)

Reality TV star Charlotte Dawson, drag performer Courtney Act and Snapchat celebrity Stevo The Madman are also taking part in the week-long show, in December.

RuPaul’s drag race and Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Act hopes to wow with a pink-themed vegan menu.

Dawson, daughter of comedian Les Dawson, wants to impress with a three-course spread while McGee will host a black-tie soiree.

Contestants will compete to win a cash prize for charity.

Simone Haywood, the show’s executive producer, said: “Come Dine With Me has always been hugely popular with younger audiences and we’re excited to give it a fresh new twist with our Celebrity Specials.”

The show will air daily on E4 from December 16 to 20.