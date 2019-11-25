Calum Best: I’m super picky about dating now

Calum Best says he no longer goes on so many dates.

The son of the late football star George Best admitted he saw a lot of women when he was in his 20s.

“In my younger years, I dated all the time. Nowadays, I’m single still but I don’t date that often, I’m super picky … because I don’t want to waste their time or my time,” he told podcast The Truth Flirts.

“In my early 20s I was out every night going on dates.”

Best, who appeared on Celebrity Love Island, added: “I’m 38 now and I’m single and in my head I’m like, ‘The one is there somewhere’.

Calum Best spoke to Mel B (PA)

“Sometimes I mess up and put myself a time limit and I’m like ‘Ooh, if it’s not happening by the time I’m 40 I’m gonna think of all these alternatives’.”

Mel B, who hosts the podcast, said of dating multiple people: “I think in an ideal world, you’d have this person there for your emotional support, you’d have that person there for your intimacy.

“I would like to think that there’s one person that could encompass everything but three marriages later, three kids later, I’m thinking is there ever that one person that just has everything?”

Mel B also spoke to Love Island’s Kaz Crossley.

Podcast The Truth Flirts, launched with dating app Badoo, is at http://bit.ly/TheTruthFlirts.