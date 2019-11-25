Billie Eilish an early winner at the American Music Awards

Teenager Billie Eilish kicked off the American Music Awards by picking up the first award of the night.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a breakout year since the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and was named alternative rock artist.

It was one of Eilish’s six nominations at the AMAs, where she is also up for best new artist.

Pop star Halsey won the second award of the night, favourite pop rock song for Without Me.

Selena Gomez opened the ceremony with a medley of her latest singles.

The singer raised the curtain by performing Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now, which will both feature on her upcoming album.

The American Music Awards, described as the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, is taking place in Los Angeles.

Eilish is set to perform, alongside multiple Grammy nominee Lizzo and British star Dua Lipa.

LOOK ? AT ? HER ? NOW ?.@selenagomez with the perfect opening to the 2019 #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/A7JZB7xqBe — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

The build-up to the AMAs was dominated by a row between Taylor Swift – who will be named artist of the decade – and prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

The pop super star accused Braun and Scott Borchetta, the founder of her former record label, of blocking her from performing old songs during the ceremony.

The dispute over Swift’s back catalogue appears to have been solved, with Big Machine Records, saying it would not stop her from playing tracks from her first six albums.