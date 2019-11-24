The Archers commissions ‘making mince pies’ spin-off

The Archers has commissioned a mince pie spin-off for fans who want to hear more of the rural soap’s background noise.

Matriarch Jill Archer, voiced by Patricia Greene, will be found in her Brookfield Farm kitchen.

Fans can listen in as the 89-year-old “brings together a dough, rolls it out and cuts it into perfect rounds before filling it with her homemade mincemeat.”

They will hear her “whip-up some brandy butter and enjoy a cup of tea” but she will not divulge her recipe.

Ever wondered what goes on in Ambridge while we're not there? Travel with us to the gate of Marneys Field over on @BBCSounds to discover what Brookfield sounds like on a Saturday afternoon. #thearchers https://t.co/MXjChkOGlP — The Archers (@BBCTheArchers) October 5, 2019

The spin-off, to air on December 7 on BBC Sounds, follows the success of the first “soothing soundscape” from Ambridge.

Instead of hearing about Will’s troubles, Kate’s love life or Ian and Adam’s journey into parenthood, fans heard the sound of rain, tractors, birds chirping and dogs barking on Brookfield Farm.

The background noise depicted a slice of Ambridge on a Saturday, the one day of the week when the world’s longest-running soap does not air.

It follows the success of slow TV programmes such as a two-hour canal boat journey shot in real time.

Radio 4, home to The Archers, has also enjoyed a hit with Tweet Of The Day, which began as 90 seconds of birdsong.

Making Mince Pies With Jill Archer At Brookfield Farm will air on BBC Sounds on Saturday December 7.