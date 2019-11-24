Rav Wilding reveals baby news after ‘long hard journey’

TV presenter Rav Wilding has announced he and his wife Jill are expecting their first baby together, made with “a lot of love and a little science”.

The former Crimewatch host posted a picture of them holding up a baby scan on Instagram and wrote: “We have some exciting news!

“Our family is expanding and baby Wilding is due to make an appearance next year!

“It’s been a long hard journey… but we got there in the end.”

He added the hashtag #madewithalotofloveandalittlescience.

Wilding married Jill, a celebrity producer on Children In Need and the Baftas, in 2017 in Barbados after dating since 2012.

He was previously in a relationship with Big Brother star Chantelle Houghton.

Former police officer and soldier Wilding, 42, is best known for appearing on the BBC’s Crimewatch from 2004 until 2009 before moving on to accompanying programme Crimewatch Roadshow.

His other TV credits include Strictly Come Dancing, Splash!, Hero Squad, 71 Degrees North, The One Show, Celebrity Mastermind and Helicopter Heroes.