Little Mix to headline major UK music festival in 2020

Little Mix will headline their own day at the British Summer Time festival next year.

The pop group – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – announced the news in a video on their shared Twitter page.

Nelson said: “We have some huge news that we are so excited about, that we want to share with you guys.

? ? Tickets go on sale Thurs 28th at 9am! pic.twitter.com/wZMQ5QknUQ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 24, 2019

“We are heading back on the road next year for our summer 2020 tour. This will include a date playing the legendary American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London.”

The band did not confirm which date they will perform.

The former X Factor stars supported Sir Tom Jones at the event in London’s Hyde Park in 2014.

It comes after they cancelled a string of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand to ensure they have time to record their sixth album.

Little Mix at British Summer Time in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

They have also recently been at loggerheads with Simon Cowell, who signed them to his Syco record label after they won the X Factor in 2011.

However, the music mogul and Little Mix parted ways last year.

Cowell recently announced that he is launching a new version of the X Factor, called The Band, to rival the girl group’s upcoming BBC One talent show, called The Search.

Tickets go on sale on November 28.