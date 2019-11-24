Lewis Capaldi and Little Mix among winners at BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards

Lewis Capaldi was the big winner at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, taking home two gongs for best British singer and best single.

The Scottish singer-songwriter secured the latter for his song Someone You Loved, which spent seven consecutive weeks at number one.

Co-hosts Maya Jama and Greg James (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Little Mix won the prize for best group, Stormzy took home the gong for best British rapper and best international solo artist went to US star Ariana Grande.

Outside of music, Avengers: Endgame was crowned best film while Netflix hit Stranger Things earned best TV show.

The 10th edition of the annual awards – voted for by the public – was hosted by Greg James, Maya Jama and Mollie King at BBC Television Centre in White City, London.

Yungblud strikes a pose on the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards red carpet (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Yungblud, AJ Tracey and Jax Jones were among the acts which performed in front of an audience of 500.

Advertising

The star-studded guest list included Love Island stars Amber Gill, Ovie Soko, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard.

Irish grid girl Higgins and dancer Pritchard have been a couple since partnering up on the show and posed for pictures together.

Love Island stars Amber Gill and Ovie Soko (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Pritchard’s brother AJ also attended with his Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner Saffron Barker, hours before it was announced the pair had been eliminated from the show.

Advertising

The event honours the UK’s unsung teenage heroes as well as music, sport and entertainment stars, and three of the station’s teen heroes of 2019 also collected awards – Rachel, 17, Scarlett, 14 and Hazel, 12.

Caroline Dubois, 18, was also crowned BBC young sports personality of the year.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The show will be broadcast on November 30 on Radio 1 between midday and 1pm, and on BBC Two between 4pm and 5pm.