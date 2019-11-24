Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne begs I’m A Celeb fans: Give her a break

Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne has pleaded with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers to stop voting for her to do trials because it is making her upset.

Osborne told his one million Instagram followers to “give her a break” after she was chosen to do yet another Bushtucker Trial in Saturday’s episode of the jungle show.

Jossa, 27, broke down in tears when hosts Ant and Dec revealed she had been voted to do the challenge along with former footballer Ian Wright.

Your votes mean @jacquelineMjos and @IanWright0 will be facing the Crevice of Cruelty tomorrow! Do you think they'll make a good team? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FA3oNftTqr — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2019

She put her head in her hands as she cried, and said: “I don’t want to do any more man.”

Former The Only Way Is Essex and Celebrity Big Brother star Osborne posted a video on his Instagram Story later on, telling his followers: “I know I said to you all to vote for Jac, because she ain’t in there to change lightbulbs.

“I didn’t mean like, every single trial.

“Give her a break now, come on.”

He said she “keeps smashing them all” regardless of being “worried about it”.

“She’ll keep proving everyone (wrong), and she’s doing it with Ian Wright as well, which is good. He’ll look after her.

Trial Tease: It's not everyday you hear @IanWright0 shout for his mum during a Bushtucker Trial… ? Can he and @jacquelineMjos bring back 12 stars for Camp? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JZK3N8BTlf — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2019

“But let her do this one and just give her a break please because she’s getting upset now, and it ain’t nice.”

Jossa and Wright were tasked with taking part in a challenge called Crevice Of Cruelty.

In a preview clip of their trial ahead of Sunday’s episode, the pair were seen screaming with fear while in a tight spot underground, begging each other to rush through the task as quickly as possible.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.