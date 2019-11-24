Greatest Dancer winner to star on Strictly

The Greatest Dancer winner Ellie Fergusson will be reunited with coach Oti Mabuse on Strictly.

Ferguson, just 14, won the first series of the BBC competition under the guidance of Mabuse.

The teenage performer will be reunited with her coach on Strictly Come Dancing, with the young star set to claim her prize and perform.

Fergusson has watched the show since she was two, and is supporting her coach and Kelvin Fletcher this series.

She said she was happy to return to school following an intense time on The Greatest Dancer.

The young star said: “I’m still at school and dancing as normal.

“I was straight back to school the day after I won it.

“I was kind of looking forward to it, because it had been such a busy period. I kind of wanted to get back to normal after being on a high for so long.”

Fergusson will work with Mabuse again when she joins the Strictly team this Sunday, and will have some nerves, although she knows how to cope with her pre-show tension.

She said: “It’s what I love to do. It’s my favourite part. I just like gong out there and enjoying it.

“I’m always nervous, I always get butterflies. But I always get adrenaline, that kicks in and excites me more.”

Strictly airs tonight on BBC One at 7.15pm.