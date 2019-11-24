Glenda Jackson and Kit Harington star in Christmas Day drama

Glenda Jackson and heartthrob Kit Harington will be on the airwaves on Christmas Day.

Neil Gaiman’s Chivalry, a short story, is being adapted for BBC Radio 4.

Double Oscar-winner Jackson, 83, and ex-Game Of Thrones star Harington, 32, will voice roles in the drama.

Glenda Jackson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former MP Jackson voices Mrs Whitaker, who discovers the Holy Grail in a charity shop.

She becomes the focal point of “handsome young man” Sir Galaad’s (Harington’s) “most important quest” – and ropes him into doing some chores along the way.

Jackson also voices the narrator.

Author Neil Gaiman (Ian West/PA)

Jackson recently announced her return to the screen for the first time in more than 25 years.

The double Oscar winner will star in a BBC One adaptation of the bestselling novel Elizabeth Is Missing, which combines a “gripping mystery” with a “tender yet unflinching exploration of one woman’s struggle with dementia.”

Neil Gaiman’s Chivalry airs on BBC Radio 4 on December 25 from 4pm to 4.30pm.