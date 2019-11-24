Florence Welch, Andrew Scott and Ellie Bamber dazzle at theatre awards

Fleabag star Andrew Scott and singer Florence Welch led the glittering arrivals at the Evening Standard’s Theatre Awards.

They were among a star-studded guest list at the London Coliseum on Sunday night.

Florence Welch (Ian West/PA)

Welch, 33, showed of her famously bohemian style in an olive green gown.

The singer – the driving force behind the band Florence And The Machine – accessorised her outfit with a shell clutch bag.

Andrew Scott (Ian West/PA)

Scott looked smart in a dark velvet blazer as he arrived on the carpet.

The Irish actor, 43, has enjoyed success for his role as “the hot priest” in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s TV comedy.

Poppy Delevingne and James Cook (Ian West/PA)

Model and actress Poppy Delevingne, elder sister of catwalk star Cara, impressed in a glittering semi-sheer evening gown.

She posed with her husband James Cook.

Ellie Bamber (Ian West/PA)

Actress Ellie Bamber, 22, wore a cream dress with green sequins with feathered detail.

The Les Miserables star is believed to have split from Bodyguard actor Richard Madden earlier this year.

Anne-Marie Duff (Ian West/PA)

His Dark Materials star Anne-Marie Duff, 49, also walked the carpet, opting for an orange halter-neck gown.

Viscountess Emma Weymouth (Ian West/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth arrived on the carpet in a shimmering red strapless gown.

Her Strictly journey ended earlier this month when she was voted off the BBC One show following a dance-off against BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell.

Sir Ian McKellen and Sean Mathias (Ian West/PA)

The star-studded guest list also included Immy Waterhouse, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, model Jack Guinness and Sir Ian McKellen.

The evening was co-hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour, Cush Jumbo and husband-and-wife duo Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory.