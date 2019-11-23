Vinnie Jones thanks Simon Cowell for X Factor experience: You’ve helped me

Vinnie Jones gave an emotional farewell as he was eliminated from The X Factor: Celebrity.

The actor and former footballer received the fewest votes from the public in Saturday’s live semi-final after performing a rock-style rendition of (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing.

However, instead of being upset at being booted from the show, Jones thanked show boss Simon Cowell for letting him be part of the series following the death of his wife Tanya earlier this year.

Jones said his experience on The X Factor was “absolutely fantastic”, praising the audience for their support.

He told Cowell: “You’ve really helped me with my personal life bringing me onto this show, and I’ll always be in debt to you.”

Jones, 54, was a late addition to the series, joining for the live shows having been forced to miss the auditions in Los Angeles due to his wife’s death.

Tanya – Jones’ wife of 25 years – was 53 when she died on July 6 following a long battle with cancer.

The episode also saw the group Try Star eliminated the week before the final.

The band, comprised of rugby players Levi Davis, Thom Evans and Ben Foden, had to face the group V5 in the sing-off after the public vote.

The judges – Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh – then had to choose who to save to take through to next week’s final.

Cowell and Scherzinger both opted to save V5, a girl group comprised of social media influencers from Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba and Brazil.

Cowell told Try Star: “Boys, what you’ve done in the weeks you’ve had available, bearing in mind you weren’t singers, is incredible.”

V5 will join former The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna, The Chase quizzer Jenny Ryan and twins Max and Harvey in the live final next Saturday.

The X Factor: Celebrity final will air next Saturday at 7.10pm on ITV.