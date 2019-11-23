Strictly fans ‘fuming’ over Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘savage’ scoring

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left scratching their heads after Craig Revel Horwood doled out a handful of low scores on Saturday night.

The judge, known for often being difficult to please, gave four points to Alex Scott and Neil Jones for their Argentine tango when the other judges scored them sevens and an eight.

The couple ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with 26 points alongside Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones (BBC/Guy Levy)

Host Claudia Winklemen poked fun at the judge’s scoring during the episode, asking someone to “give Craig some chocolate”.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was among those sharing their disbelief at Revel Horwood’s score of four.

He tweeted: “Can we use VAR on @AlexScott’s Argentine tango with @Mr_NJones? That 4 from Craig is a low blow. Feel like Al needs a hug ?? #Strictly @bbcstrictly #StrictlyComeDancing2019

One fan tweeted: “Y’all better vote for Alex and Neil! I’m fuming at that 4 from Craig #Strictly.”

Another wrote: “You could see when the scores were being given that some of the professionals were not happy about Craig scoring Alex and Neil 4 #Strictly.”

“Craig is so savage tonight #Strictly,” one commented.

Others were confused that he had given Scott four points and eight to comedian Chris Ramsey for his paso doble.

“How dare Craig give Chris and Karen an 8, but Alex and Neil a 4????????? I don’t understand #Strictly,” one fan fumed.

Another viewer said that he was being “inconsistent” and “unfair” for his scoring.

Revel Horwood was also booed by the audience for giving eight points to Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse for their street/commercial routine to Frank Wilson’s Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).

The other judges each scored him 10 points.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will air at 7.15pm on Sunday on BBC One.