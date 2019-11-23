Michelle Visage has new job presenting ‘fabulous divas’

Michelle Visage will be persuading her audience to do the dancing, after being voted off Strictly, with a new job as DJ.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, 51, has signed up to make her debut presenting UK radio.

She will play her favourite tracks on Michelle Visage’s Fabulous Divas for BBC Radio 2 over the Christmas period.

The US star, who got the boot with professional partner Giovanni Pernice from Strictly Come Dancing last weekend, said she was “super excited” to host her own show.

“I’m hoping there will be a song for everyone to dance to, not to mention music from some of the biggest divas in the business… think Madonna, Lady Gaga, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin,” she said.

Michelle Visage said she was ‘super excited’ (BBC)

“Listeners of the UK need to be ready because we are going to have a lot of fun.”

Advertising

The show is part of the Christmas line-up for BBC Radio and Sounds, to be fully unveiled on Monday.

Visage, who has co-hosted morning shows in New York, Los Angeles and Miami over 17 years, and is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK , will play her favourite songs and say how they have shaped her.

Michelle Visage’s Fabulous Divas will be broadcast from 7pm to 9pm on Monday December 30.