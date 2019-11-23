I’m A Smell-ebrity? Ant and Dec make revelation about jungle stars

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have said that this year’s contestants smell rather unpleasant.

The presenters appeared on spin-off show Extra Camp, where they told hosts Joel Dommett and Emily Atack that the lack of a campfire has caused the pongy body odour problem.

A gas cooker has been introduced into the camp this year.

Ant and Dec said this year’s I’m A Celebrity stars are somewhat smelly (ITV)

McPartlin said: “The difference is this year is, because we’ve got the gas stoves in there, there’s no smoke. They don’t stink as much.”

Dommett then asked if they “smell of BO instead”, to which the presenters nodded and said yes.

The comedian, who was in I’m A Celebrity in 2016, added: “I think they’re all smelling themselves going, ‘I really stink’, whereas usually you just smell fire.”

McPartlin then revealed two of the celebrity campmates who possibly have the strongest aromas – Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts.

He said: “At the trial with Roman and Adele the other day, woo!

“I am not saying what, one but one of them honked,” he said.

Donnelly quipped: “One of them has got the nickname Cheese Fruit.”