Victoria Beckham poses with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at beauty launch

Victoria Beckham strikes a pose with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at the launch of one of her beauty products.

The fashion designer sported a white double breasted suit as she was flanked by the two reality stars dressed in black in photos she shared on Instagram.

She captioned the pictures: “So much fun celebrating the launch of my new @augustinusbader @victoriabeckhambeauty Priming Moisturizer with @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @violetgrey x Kisses VB.”

Kourtney replied: “Such a fun night!”

Kim opted for an off-the-shoulder velvet dress for the party in Los Angeles, while Kourtney chose a belted black leather trench coat with leather boots.

The fashion designer recently launched the first product in her skincare line with Victoria Beckham Beauty. Her cell rejuvenating priming moisturiser is listed on her website as costing £92 for 30ml and £140 for 50ml.

She has already released a range of make up.