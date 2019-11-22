Scooter Braun: I have received death threats during Taylor Swift row

Talent manager Scooter Braun has said he has received death threats during his row with Taylor Swift.

Braun, whose clients include pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, bought Swift’s former record label in June and with it her first six albums.

She said at the time that she was “sad” and “grossed out” at the move.

The row was reignited last week when Swift released a passionate statement on her social media channels, accusing Braun and Scott Borchetta, the founder of the label Big Machine Records, of “exercising tyrannical control” over her career.

Braun previously warned that having the dispute in public was the wrong approach, saying “right now we’re in scary times”, but has since shared a lengthy statement on Instagram saying his family have been threatened.

He also included a screenshot of one of the messages he has received.

He wrote: “@taylorswift Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family.

“This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above.

“I won’t go into detail of this past week. I have been at a loss. Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this.

“I write this now only after a deep breathe and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone’s safety.

“I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways.

“While disappointed that you have remained silent after being notified by your attorney 4 days ago of these ongoing threats, I’m still hopeful we can fix this.

“We are living in a time of pointless violence and as a husband and father I am concerned.”

Braun added that he was “shocked and disheartened” to find out that Swift was so distressed he had bought Big Machine, and said his attempts and calls to have an “open discussion” with the pop star have been rejected.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

He continued: “It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution.

“I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately here we are. This game of telephone isn’t working.”

The row between Braun and Swift was made public in June, when she said she was “sad” and “grossed out” he had bought her back catalogue.

She also accused him of “manipulative bullying”.

Last week the row was reignited when Swift said Braun and Borchetta were blocking her from performing her old songs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, where she will be named artist of the year.

Swift also claimed the two men were stopping her from including material in a Netflix documentary about her life.

Braun responded to these claims, saying: “While I am frustrated with your accusations and respectfully disagree with many of your statements, it is important that I am clear – no artist should ever feel cornered or bullied. I have spent my entire career in service of creatives and artists, never the other way around.

“As the world now knows you can and should perform any song you would like at the AMAs. I have never and would never say otherwise. You do not need anyone’s permission to do so legally but I am stating it here clearly and publicly so there is no more debate or confusion.”