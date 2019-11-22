Kylie Minogue: I was terrified by Glastonbury

Kylie Minogue has said she was terrified during her performance at Glastonbury.

The pop star said she barely remembers the show at the festival because she was wracked with fear.

But Minogue said it was a privilege to play the gig and she managed to handle her emotions before “the ugly cry”.

Kylie Minogue performed on the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks in London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The singer spoke on The Graham Norton Show about her 2019 performance, which was her second chance to play Glastonbury.

A cancer diagnosis in 2005 forced the Australian to pull out of the planned concert that year.

She said: “As it got closer and closer I couldn’t even say the word, I called it the ‘short show’ because I was rapt with fear about the whole thing.

“It’s pretty much a blur, but there are moments I remember like near the end when I was really happy.

“I was so scared of the event I didn’t think about what would happen after, but the response that it got and the love that it had was amazing. It was utterly surreal, but a great privilege.”

Minogue brought out Nick Cave and Coldplay’s Chris Martin for the summer show.

She said returning to Worthy Farm after being forced to pull out more than decade before made the show particularly special.

Minogue said: “It was extra everything, a real second chance and I wanted to acknowledge that.

“I couldn’t devise a script in my head of what to say and I had to stop myself before the ugly cry, but I think I said enough.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday night at 10.40pm.