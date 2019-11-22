Justin Bieber hints at babies in gushing birthday post to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has hinted that he and his wife Hailey might soon have babies on the way.

The 25-year-old made the suggestion in a gushing post on Instagram celebrating her 23rd birthday.

In a post to his 121 million Instagram followers, he said: “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!

“The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way – next season BABIES.”

The Grammy-winner also shared two pictures of their wedding.

The couple married for the first time in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 but exchanged vows for the second time in South Carolina at the end of September.

Bieber was not the only star wishing the model a happy birthday.

Advertising

Kendall Jenner and her cousin Ireland Baldwin were also among a host of stars who posted on Hailey’s Instagram on Friday.

Hailey Bieber and Justin married for the first time in New York in 2018 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

This is not the first time Bieber has mentioned his wish to start a family.

Earlier this year he shared a photo of the pair enjoying a day out at Disneyland.

He commented: “Love dates with you baby..One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates…..Not hinting at anything soon. I’m not in a rush.

“I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”