I’m A Celeb’s Myles Stephenson ‘nearly kills’ Andrew Maxwell with his cooking

Myles Stephenson joked that he nearly killed Andrew Maxwell with his cooking after the Irish comedian choked on a piece of camel.

Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! saw the outlaws joined by Jacqueline Jossa and Rak-Su star Stephenson.

The pair brought with them a six-star meal won during the day’s Bushtucker Trial.

Stephenson began cooking a meal of camel, purple congos, karkalia and asparagus shoots with bananas for dessert.

But a hungry Maxwell set upon his food too quickly and in moments had started to choke.

Kate Garraway and Andy Whyment repeatedly hit his back as he knelt down, eventually dislodging the meat.

“Chew your food, mate – you scared us,” said Stephenson.

Garraway added: “You went bright red. I was like: ‘Oh my god.”

Whyment added: “Please don’t do that again, Andrew.”

And Garraway added: “I can chew your meat anytime you need.”

The camp burst out laughing before she added: “I didn’t mean it like that.”

A worried Stephenson said: “I can’t believe I nearly killed Andrew Maxwell.”

Later Maxwell stepped into the sunlight, raised his arms out and said: “Not today Lord, not today, thank you for the second chance.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.