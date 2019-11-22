Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez among independent film awards nominees

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez are among the nominees ahead of the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The annual ceremony recognises the best in independent film-making and will take place in February on the eve of the Oscars.

Best feature film is between Uncut Gems, The Farewell, A Hidden Life, Marriage Story and Clemency.

The 2020 @filmindependent #SpiritAwards, recognizing the best (and budget-friendliest) in independent cinema, will mark the awards’ 35th anniversary. ?? Check out all the Nominees: https://t.co/VlARuNPWRX — Film Independent (@filmindependent) November 21, 2019

Sandler is up for best male lead for his role in crime thriller Uncut Gems, in a category also containing Robert Pattinson for black-and-white psychological horror The Lighthouse.

The Mustang’s Matthias Schoenaerts, Give Me Liberty’s Chris Galust and Luce’s Kelvin Harrison Jr are also nominated.

In the female category, Renee Zellweger is nominated for her acclaimed portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

Elisabeth Moss is recognised for Her Smell, as are Hong Chau for Driveways, Karen Allen for Colewell, Mary Kay Place for Diane and Alfre Woodard for Clemency.

Lopez is up for best supporting female for Hustlers. Octavia Spencer is also nominated for her part in thriller Luce.

Best supporting male boasts a star-studded list of nominees, including Willem Dafoe for The Lighthouse, Noah Jupe for Honey Boy, Shia LaBeouf for Honey Boy, Jonathan Majors for The Last Black Man In San Francisco and Wendell Pierce for Burning Cane.

Other highlights include Lorene Scafaria being nominated for best director for Hustlers, American Factory up for best documentary and Noah Baumbach nominated for best screenplay for Marriage Story.

To qualify for the Spirit Awards, a film must have a budget no larger than $22.5 million (£17.4 million).

The Film Independent Spirit Awards take place in Santa Monica on February 8, 2020.