Robbie Williams reveals he will be voting for the first time

Robbie Williams has said he will be voting for the first time in the upcoming election – but refused to reveal which party he is backing.

The star, 45, has previously claimed to have never voted but suggested the current race made it too “entertaining” not to.

Speaking at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park, the former Take That singer described the political debate as a “minefield”.

He added that he would be “glued” to the television on the night of December 12.

A magical time in the studio with @jamiecullum x 'Merry Xmas Everybody' from the new album ’The Christmas Present – https://t.co/5QhxYgJTji pic.twitter.com/rzXBOZWagX — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) November 21, 2019

Williams said: “This is a minefield. Did you see how much shit James Blunt got into the other week just by saying the wrong thing?

“I couldn’t possibly say. The next question is: ‘Who?’ I couldn’t possibly say the right thing to that question.

“Do you know what? It is going to be really entertaining. That’s how much I know about the run-up to this election and the night itself.

“I’m going to be glued to the television like everybody else. And ‘yes’, the answer is.

“The first time I will be voting is in this election. I have now got the right to vote by post. But I’m not saying who.”

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field (Alastair Grant/PA)

Williams performed five songs including Feel, Angels and a number of Christmas tunes during a surprise show at the opening of Winter Wonderland on Thursday.

He was promoting The Christmas Present, his new festive album.

The last series of the X Factor saw Williams and and his wife Ayda Field appear on the judging panel along Louis Tomlinson.

However, the couple were not invited to return as judges on Simon Cowell’s new venture, X Factor: Celebrity.

Williams suggested this was because of their fee and said he planned to talk to Cowell about it when they meet before Christmas.

He said: “Look, it’s expensive. We are expensive. Something has got to give there.

“Maybe they did think about us, maybe they didn’t. I don’t know what is on Simon’s mind.

“But I will be meeting up with him before Christmas and I will try to get it out of him.”

Williams hopes to bolster his chances of securing the top spot this December with two live dates at Wembley’s SSE Arena in London on December 16 and 17.