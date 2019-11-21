Just drinking mama: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jennifer Lawrence party in New York

British acting royalty and one of Hollywood’s brightest stars met when Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jennifer Lawrence enjoyed a night out together in New York.

The pair were joined by a cast of famous faces thought to include Jerry Seinfeld and former Talking Heads singer David Byrne for a party at Jimmy’s Corner.

US actress and comedian Amy Schumer shared a photo of herself with the pair plus Byrne, captioning the shot: “I guess that this must be the place,” referring to the Talking Heads song of the same name.

When pressed as to whether the trio were filming together, Schumer replied: “Nope. Just drinking mama.”

In the photo Lawrence throws back her head and wraps her arms around the other women while Fleabag creator Waller-Bridge sips from a beer.

Last weekend Lawrence tied the knot with art gallery director Cooke Maroney in a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Celebrity guests were said to include Schumer, Emma Stone and Kris Jenner.

Schumer shared the photo to her 9.4 million Instagram followers, with many of them remarking how the trio looked “amazing” and that they were “so jealous”.