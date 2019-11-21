I’m A Celebrity… star Caitlyn Jenner: Bruce raised my children

Caitlyn Jenner has said “Bruce” raised her children and she can enjoy time with them.

She said she would always be their father “till the day I die”.

The former Olympic athlete and reality TV star said that Bruce Jenner cared for her six children before she came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Caitlyn Jenner spoke in the jungle (ITV)

Jenner said that Caitlyn now has the pleasure of spending time with the famous family.

She explained her relationships to campmates on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The gold medal-winning star spoke with Kate Garraway in the jungle, and detailed her family relationships.

Asked if she felt like a father to her children, Jenner explained: “Bruce raised them and Caitlyn is enjoying their life with them.”

Praising her family, the reality star continued: “My kids all call me Dad, Kendall asked me first and I said ‘Dad’, I’m your Dad and I’ll always be your Dad till the day I die.

“But what they’re really good at, which shocks me all the time, is when they’re talking about me – ‘my Dad, she’ – and it’s tough to change the pronoun in the middle of it.”

Garraway and Jacqueline Jossa began the conversation as they became tearful due to missing their children.

Emotions ran high elsewhere in camp as Jossa became reluctant to enter the draw to join her fellow contestants in the sparse Jungle Jail.

Andrew Maxwell was adamant that all of the campmates should be involved in drawing straws to determine who would join the imprisoned Andy Whyment and actor Cliff Parisi.

The pair had earned eight stars in the Bush Tucker Trial, confronting spiders and buffalo, and were grateful that the camp decided to share their food.

Jenner was also taught a Girls Aloud dance routine by Nadine Coyle during some down-time in camp, with the singer saying: “Caitlyn just threw herself into it, we’ll teach her Sound Of The Underground next.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.