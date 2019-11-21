Craig Revel Horwood shows softer side with teenage fan

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood showed a softer side when meeting a devoted fan.

The fearsome panellist on the BBC show met a teenage dancer living with conditions affecting her sight.

Revel Horwood was inspired by the passion and ability of 13-year-old Neve, who idolises the Strictly judge and the show.

The often merciless critic has taken part in a campaign for the Guide Dogs charity to show that visual impairment should not stand in the way of people achieving their dreams.

He spoke to Neve at Elstree Studios, talking about Strictly and her own blossoming career on the dance floor.

The young dancer said: “I absolutely loved meeting Craig. Strictly is the best show on TV and I think Craig is the best judge by far.

“He has definitely inspired me to keep dancing.”

Revel Horwood was touched by the meeting, and inspired by the determination of his young fan.

Neve has used the help of the Guide Dogs charity to develop her movement and orientation skills as she learned how to dance.

Revel Horwood said: “She is the embodiment of a fabulous dancer.

“She is talented, resilient and unafraid to try new things, despite having some extra challenges to navigate.

“I’m honoured that Neve thinks of me as a hero – but I think it’s pretty clear who the real star is here. I can’t wait to follow Neve’s journey and have no doubt she can achieve anything she wants in life, both on and off the dance floor.”

Revel Horwood and Neve met as part of the Guide Dogs #MeetaHero campaign.