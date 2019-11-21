Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan finalise their divorce

Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finalised their divorce.

The former couple met on the set of 2006 romantic drama Step Up before tying the knot in 2009.

Magic Mike star Tatum, 39, and Dewan, 38, announced their split in April 2018 after eight years of marriage.

Former couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finalised their divorce (Ian West/PA Wire)

They share six-year-old daughter Everly, who was born in London. Their divorce was finalised in Los Angeles on Tuesday, legal documents show.

No details of the custody arrangements for Everly were given.

In a joint statement announcing their split in April 2018, Tatum and Dewan said: “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Signed “Chan&Jenna”, they said there were “no secrets or salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible”.

Since the split, Tatum has started dating British singer Jessie J, while Dewan recently announced she is expecting her first child with partner and actor Steve Kazee.