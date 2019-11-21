Anya Taylor-Joy appears as Jane Austen heroine in first Emma teaser trailer

Split star Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the role of one of Jane Austen’s most beloved heroines in the first teaser trailer for the new adaptation of Emma.

The footage also shows The Crown star Josh O’Connor as Mr Elton, who dives headfirst into Emma’s lap when their carriage comes to an abrupt stop, and Johnny Flynn as Mr Knightley, who flings his coat on the floor.

Bill Nighy stars as Emma’s father Mr Woodhouse, who appears perturbed by the mispronunciation of the word ‘innocence’, and Miranda Hart is featured as the effusive Miss Bates.

The trailer also offers a look at Game Of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan as Mrs Weston, Mia Goth as Harriet Smith and The Capture star Callum Turner as Mr Churchill.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn in Emma (Focus Features/Universal)

Austen’s book about a meddlesome matchmaker has been adapted numerous times, including two 1996 versions starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Beckinsale in the title role, and a 2009 TV mini-series, starring Romola Garai.

The new version, helmed by music video director Autumn de Wilde, also stars Rupert Graves, Connor Swindells and Amber Anderson.

Emma will be released in UK cinemas on February 14 2020.