Who’s been nominated in the key Grammy categories?

Showbiz | Published:

Lizzo has triumphed with eight nods.

Lizzo

The nominations for all 84 categories for the 2020 Grammy Awards have been announced.

Here are the contenders for the key categories.

Record Of The Year

Hey, Ma by Bon Iver
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
7 Rings by Ariana Grande
Hard Place by H.E.R.
Talk by Khalid
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts by Lizzo
Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

I, I by Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
Thank U,Next by Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her by H.E.R.
7 by Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) by Lizzo
Father Of The Bride by Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

Always Remember Us This Way performed by Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now by Tanya Tucker
Hard Place by H.E.R.
Lover by Taylor Swift
Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts by Lizzo

Best New Artist

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit by Beyonce
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
7 Rings by Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts by Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down by Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Boyfriend by Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker by Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee
Senorita by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift by Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande
No.6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran
Lover by Taylor Swift

