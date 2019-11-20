Who’s been nominated in the key Grammy categories?

The nominations for all 84 categories for the 2020 Grammy Awards have been announced.

Here are the contenders for the key categories.

Record Of The Year

Hey, Ma by Bon Iver

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

7 Rings by Ariana Grande

Hard Place by H.E.R.

Talk by Khalid

Old Town Road by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts by Lizzo

Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

I, I by Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Thank U,Next by Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her by H.E.R.

7 by Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) by Lizzo

Father Of The Bride by Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

Always Remember Us This Way performed by Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Bring My Flowers Now by Tanya Tucker

Hard Place by H.E.R.

Lover by Taylor Swift

Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts by Lizzo

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit by Beyonce

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

7 Rings by Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts by Lizzo

You Need To Calm Down by Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Boyfriend by Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker by Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee

Senorita by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift by Beyonce

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande

No.6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran

Lover by Taylor Swift