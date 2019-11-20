Advertising
Who’s been nominated in the key Grammy categories?
Lizzo has triumphed with eight nods.
The nominations for all 84 categories for the 2020 Grammy Awards have been announced.
Here are the contenders for the key categories.
Record Of The Year
Hey, Ma by Bon Iver
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
7 Rings by Ariana Grande
Hard Place by H.E.R.
Talk by Khalid
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts by Lizzo
Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
I, I by Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
Thank U,Next by Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her by H.E.R.
7 by Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) by Lizzo
Father Of The Bride by Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
Always Remember Us This Way performed by Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now by Tanya Tucker
Hard Place by H.E.R.
Lover by Taylor Swift
Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts by Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
Spirit by Beyonce
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
7 Rings by Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts by Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down by Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Boyfriend by Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker by Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee
Senorita by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift by Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande
No.6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran
Lover by Taylor Swift
