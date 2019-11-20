Strictly spin-off show hit by sound issues

Zoe Ball apologised to viewers as Strictly spin-off It Takes Two was hit by sound problems on Wednesday night.

The presenter was chatting to contestant Alex Scott and her dance partner Neil Jones on the BBC Two show when the sound suddenly cut out.

The trio kept on talking for a while before Ball realised that there were issues with the sound.

She could faintly be heard saying: “I think we are having some sound problems at the moment.

“I apologise.”

The sound returned a couple of minutes later, and Ball went on: “We had sound problems, we lost you for a little bit, but we are back.”

“That was all very exciting!” she said. “It was like the 70s.”

During her interview, Scott said she loved everything about Strictly’s Blackpool night.

The footballer and Jones danced the paso doble at the weekend.

Scott told Ball: “I absolutely loved everything about it.

“I remember sitting talking to you last week and saying if we get it right it could be epic.

“I feel we managed to achieve it, a dance that really meant something.”

Scott said the pair were having so much fun they “forgot we were on a live show”.

“We loved it so much we were still celebrating with all the other dancers on the stage and Tess (Daly) was like, ‘Come on! Come on!'” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.