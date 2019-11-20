Noel Gallagher explains why he told Liam to continue making music as Oasis

Noel Gallagher has said that he urged his brother Liam to continue using the name Oasis after he quit the band.

The former bandmates have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Shortly after, Liam reformed the ex-members of Oasis and renamed themselves Beady Eye, releasing two albums between 2011 and 2013.

Liam Gallagher on stage with Beady Eye (Yui Mok/PA)

However, Noel said he had told Liam to continue with the name Oasis at the time.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, he said: “I suggested (he keep the name), when we were all still part of the same management firm and all that.

“And I was saying for the people: ‘What’s Beady Eye all about?’

“It should just be him. You know. It should just be (Oasis)… and he should have done that when the band split up.

“But for whatever reason, they decided they were going to start another band and all right, fair enough.”

The 52-year-old recently said that every tweet from Liam was a “nail in the coffin” of Oasis reunion hopes.

Liam Gallagher performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

The rocker also told Lowe that he was the “real deal” when it came to climate change because he does not drive a car.

He said: “Well, I don’t drive, so I’m part of the solution (for climate change).

“I still don’t drive. I take public transport, obviously not when I’m here, but when I’m in London, I’m always on the Tube and the trains. So I’m part of the solution.

“So when I’m f****** giving it to a load of snowflakes about climate change, I’m like, I’m the f****** real deal here because I know.”