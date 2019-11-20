Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins reunited in first images from Hitmen comedy

Former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are reunited in the first images from their new comedy sitcom Hitmen.

The pair star as incompetent contract killers Jamie and Fran in the Sky One series.

Giedroyc and Perkins presented Bake Off – alongside judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood – on the BBC until it moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins in Hitmen (SKY)

Written and created by Joe Parham and Joe Markham and produced by Tiger Aspect, the show is expected to air on Sky One in spring 2020.

It will be the pair’s first foray into scripted comedy.

Parham and Markham said: “We can’t believe that something which has been knocking around inside our heads for so long has been brought to life by two of the funniest people in the country, along with a load of our other comedy heroes.”

Commissioning editor for Sky Comedy Morwenna Gordon will executive produce the series.

Advertising

She said: “We are thrilled to have Mel and Sue back on our screens, in their first ever scripted comedy series.

“We have a brilliant cast, featuring many well-known faces, in a number of unexpected and potentially life-threatening circumstances that Fran and Jamie find themselves in along the way.

“Joe Parham and Joe Markham have created a world that’s ruthless, funny and heart-warming all at the same time.

“The series joins a host of fantastic Sky original comedies we have coming to Sky One next year which we can’t wait for our audience to enjoy.”

Advertising

Tiger Aspect producer Arnold Widdowson said: “Hitmen is a real treat for Mel and Sue fans – a surprising version of the two that for all the thrill of the action still retains their hilarious and mischievous dynamic.

“It’s been an absolute privilege and joy to work with such an iconic double act, and with our brilliant writers Joe Parham and Joe Markham, on a show that allows them to flex new muscles they never knew they had.

“Mainly in their trigger fingers.”