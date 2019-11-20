Lewis Capaldi receives first Grammy Award nomination after US breakthrough

Lewis Capaldi has received his first Grammy nomination in a year dominated by rising stars Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

The Scottish music star received a songwriting nod for his breakthrough hit Someone You Loved, which has topped the charts in both the UK and the US, along with co-writers Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman.

Capaldi’s song was a sleeper hit and finally reached number one last month after 24 weeks, making him the first Scottish artist to achieve the US chart feat in nearly 40 years.

The 23-year-old – who jokingly refers to himself as “America’s sweetheart” – will compete with Always Remember Us This Way from A Star Is Born, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Bring My Flowers Now by Tanya Tucker, Hard Place by HER, Lover by Taylor Swift, Norman F****** Rockwell by Lana Del Rey and Truth Hurts by Lizzo in the song of the year category at the US awards ceremony, which will take place in January.

Another British artist to receive a nod is Ed Sheeran, whose latest album No.6 Collaborations Project is up for best pop vocal album.

But the Grammy nominations were dominated by pop and R&B singer and rapper Lizzo, who received the most nominations overall with eight.

Among her nods are album of the year for her breakthrough record Cuz I Love You, record of the year and the song of the year songwriting award – both for Truth Hurts – and best new artist.

The 31-year-old star has also been included in the best pop solo performance category for Truth Hurts, and the best R&B performance category for Exactly How I Feel featuring Gucci Mane.

Lizzo has received the most Grammy nominations (PA)

Eilish, 17, has received six nominations along with 20-year-old rapper Lil Nas X.

The pair are both nominated in the best new artist category and album of the year – Eilish for her chart-topping debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Lil Nas X for his debut EP 7.

Eilish will also compete with the likes of Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande in the best pop solo performance category for her single Bad Guy.

Lil Nas X, whose debut single Old Town Road has topped the charts both in the UK and his native US, is also up for best pop duo/group performance alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, who featured on the song.

Billie Eilish (Owen Humphreys/PA)

One of the biggest awards is the album of the year prize, which will see Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X compete with Bon Iver for I,I, Lana Del Rey for Norman F****** Rockwell, Grande for Thank U, Next, HER for I Used To Know Her and Vampire Weekend’s Father Of The Bride.

The best new artist category is completed by Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank and The Bangas and Yola.

Music star Alicia Keys, who will host the Grammy Awards, hailed the category for being comprised of a diverse and “really powerful group of artists” after reading out the names during the live nominations announcement.

British artists FKA twigs and the Chemical Brothers will also compete against each other for best music video, for Cellophane and We’ve Got To Try respectively.

The Grammy Awards will take place on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles.