Kristen Stewart shimmers at Charlie’s Angels premiere

Kristen Stewart shimmered in a silver and black dress as she attended the premiere of Charlie’s Angels in London.

The actress was joined by her fellow angels Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska at the screening at the Curzon Mayfair.

Twilight star Stewart turned heads in her fashion-forward strapless dress, with dramatic eye make-up and several necklaces completing her edgy look.

The actress stopped on her way into the screening to take off her heels and change into comfy trainers.

Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)

Scott kept out the cold in a black PVC unitard with a blue and black mini-dress over the top, while Balinska was elegant in a high-necked black dress.

Naomi Scott (Ian West/PA)

Ella Balinska (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Elizabeth Banks – who directed, wrote and produced the latest big-screen reboot of the classic 1970s TV show – was also at the screening.

The actress, who also stars as Bosley, looked stunning in a black dress with a cut-out at the side.

Elizabeth Banks (Ian West/PA)

Former Made In Chelsea star Kimberley Garner chose a black lace number, while radio host Daisy Maskell stood out in a sleek white ensemble.

Advertising

Kimberley Garner (Ian West/PA)

Daisy Maskell (Ian West/PA)

Charlie’s Angels will be released in UK cinemas on November 29.