Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X among the stars reacting to their Grammy nods

The Jonas Brothers have shared their excitement over their first Grammy nomination since 2009 with a video featuring a screaming Sophie Turner.

The newly-reunited group picked up a nod for best pop duo/group performance for their comeback single Sucker.

It is their first Grammy nomination since they were shortlisted for the best new artist prize in 2009, when they lost out to Adele.

Kevin Jonas shared a video of the family finding out about the nomination together as they gather around his laptop, and Turner, the wife of Joe Jonas, can be seen shrieking when she hears the news.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

Joe just wrote: “Ah!” with the screaming skull emoji, while their brother Nick wrote: “We’re Grammy nominated.”

Lil Nas X, who landed six nominations, simply tweeted “NO F****** WAY,” and retweeted the Twitter Music post: “Grammy-nominated Lil Nas X.”

Tove Lo, who is nominated for best music video for Glad He’s Gone, shared a video of her waking up and learning the news and bursting into tears.

She wrote: “‘Wake up and look at your phone’. ‘Fiiiine’. #GLADHESGONE is GRAMMY NOMINATED for BEST MUSIC VIDEO!!!! Thank you @recordingacademy #grammys2020 TEAM WE DID IT.”

Meanwhile James Blake, who is nominated for best alternative music album for Assume Form, wrote: “Oiiiiii thankyou for the Grammy nomination. This means a lot! #assumeform Love all of you”

His girlfriend Jameela Jamil added: “My absolute dream of a boyfriend was just nominated for a GRAMMY for his album Assume Form! Congrats @jamesblake.”

Ariana Grande, who is recognised for record of the year for 7 Rings, album of the year and best pop vocal album for Thank U, Next, best pop solo performance for 7 Rings and best pop duo/group performance for Boyfriend with Social House, simply wrote: “oh wow oh wow.”

The Grammys will be handed out in Los Angeles on January 26.