Gary Barlow performs theme tune for new Paddington series

Paddington Bear is returning in a new TV series with a theme tune performed by Gary Barlow.

The animated pre-school show – entitled The Adventures Of Paddington – centres on a younger Paddington as he writes letters to Aunt Lucy celebrating the new things he has discovered through the day’s activities.

Actor Ben Whishaw reprises his role as the voice of writer Michael Bond’s much-loved bear, after voicing him in the Paddington films in 2014 and 2017.

The programme will feature a brand new theme song called Paddington Bear, which was written and performed by Take That star Barlow.

The singer shared a picture on Instagram showing him with the bear after the news was announced.

“Very happy to announce that I’ve written the new theme song for ‘The Adventures of Paddington’!” he said.

Presumably referring to his daughter Daisy, he added: “I hope you like it and our Daisy and her friends have a feature on the track !!!”

Paddington is returning in a new TV series (Nickelodeon)

The cast of the series also includes Morwenna Banks, Bobby Beynon, Sheena Bhattessa, Darren Boyd, Noel Clarke, Phyllis Logan, Monica Lopera, Sabrina Newton-Fisher, David Schofield, Reece Shearsmith, Liz Sutherland-Lim and Jeremiah Waysome.

The Adventures Of Paddington is directed by Adam Shaw and Chris Drew, and developed for television and written by Jon Foster and James Lamont.

It is set to air in March 2020 on Nick Jr.