Emma Bunton makes plea to parents during school trip on World Children’s Day

Emma Bunton urged “parents, caregivers and teachers” to teach children about their rights as she visited a school to mark World Children’s Day.

The Spice Girl, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, visited George Spicer Primary, Enfield, where she was given a tour by three pupils from the school’s Rights Respecting children’s council.

Baby Spice said: “It’s been amazing to spend time with the children and to see how engaged and passionate they are learning about their rights – from the right to play to the right to have healthy food.

Unicef UK ambassador Emma Bunton during a visit to George Spicer School (Unicef UK/PA)

“It’s something all children deserve and it’s so important that we as parents, caregivers and teachers encourage and support these fundamental rights.”

World Children’s Day celebrates the power of children to change the world on November 20 annually.

Bunton, 43, was shown a map which promoted respect for all and linked to Article Two of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which this year marks 30 years since its creation.

It states child rights apply to every child “whatever their ethnicity, gender, religion, language, abilities or any other status, whatever they think or say, whatever their family background”.

Advertising

George Spicer Primary was made a Unicef Rights Respecting School after achieving the gold level of the Rights Respecting Schools Award.

Emma Bunton was shown around the school by pupils (Unicef UK/PA)

Unicef UK’s programme director for the Rights Respecting Schools Award Frances Bestley said: “We would like to thank the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery for their support, which helps us to work with schools across the UK to create safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.

“Our Rights Respecting Schools Award embeds these values in daily school life and gives children the best chance to lead happy, healthy lives and to be responsible, active citizens.”

Advertising

Unicef’s Rights Respecting Schools Award has been supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery and their players for the past two years, raising more than £7 million.

Emma Bunton with the Spice Girls in concert at Wembley Stadium in London (Andrew Timms/PA)

Senior programmes advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery Sanjay Singh said: “At People’s Postcode Lottery we are proud to be supporting Unicef.

“Over the past two years our players have raised more than £7 million, which has helped to provide quality education for children in emergencies around the world, as well as here in the UK.”