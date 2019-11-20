Duck tongues, cockroaches and vomit fruit on menu for I’m A Celebrity campers

Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts had to eat duck tongues, dead cockroaches and turkey testicles in the latest stomach-churning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trial.

The pair also had to chow down on fish eyes and a pig’s uterus in the Just Desserts challenge.

In Wednesday’s instalment of the ITV show, the trial area was transformed into a jungle-themed ice-cream parlour.

Host Declan Donnelly told the pair they had to take turns to eat 10 puddings, with each dish representing a meal for camp.

Kemp got started with Critter-Bocker Glory – a vile concoction of dead cockroaches, mealworms and crickets, which he described as being “quite cheesy, cheesy eggs”.

Roberts retched as she tried vomit fruit, telling herself it was “a Faberge (egg)”.

“It’s like your dog’s been sick and you have to eat it,” she cried.

Kemp tried to convince himself that duck tongues were really calamari, and Roberts swore off turkey for life after chomping turkey testicles.

Referring to the fact that Roberts had brought a picture of Jane McDonald to camp as her luxury item, Kemp urged her to “think how proud” McDonald would be as she gagged while trying to eat a pig’s uterus.

Kemp’s final dish was Cocky Road Ice Cream – or a bull’s penis.

The pair managed to eat each of the “desserts” and earned a full 10 stars for camp.

“Lovely first date. Thanks very much,” Roberts joked to Kemp afterwards.

Their success meant the campers were treated to a feast of crocodile feet, mountain spinach, shimeji mushrooms, snake beans and horned cucumber with black sapote fruit for dessert.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.